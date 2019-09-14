Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (CART) Reaches $10.87 52-Week High; Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) SI Decreased By 17.77%

The stock of Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.20 target or 3.00% above today’s $10.87 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $101.15 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $11.20 price target is reached, the company will be worth $3.03M more. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.87. About 25,470 shares traded. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) has risen 25.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.64% the S&P500.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) had a decrease of 17.77% in short interest. RYTM’s SI was 1.20M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.77% from 1.46 million shares previously. With 144,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s short sellers to cover RYTM’s short positions. The SI to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 6.3%. The stock increased 3.97% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 319,746 shares traded or 23.51% up from the average. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) has declined 35.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.49% the S&P500. Some Historical RYTM News: 27/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Nature Medicine Publication of Longer-Term Data from Phase 2 Study of Setmelanotide for Treatm; 12/03/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 14/05/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS SEES IND FOR RM-853 IN 1Q 2020; 14/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 14/05/2018 – RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO H2 2019; 16/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Genetic Epidemiology of LEPR, POMC, And PCSK1 Variants at ENDO 2018; 09/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Nature Medicine Publication of Longer-Term Data from Phase 2 Study of Setmelanotide for Treatment of LEPR Deficiency Obesity; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYTM)

More notable recent Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Provide an Update on Genetic Sequencing Efforts and Expansion of Phase 2 Basket Study with Four Additional Rare MC4R Pathway-driven Disorders – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Abbott’s Libre Adoption a Positive, Rhythm Management a Woe – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock A Year Ago, You Could Pocket A 10% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Is Still a Binge Thinker – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. The company has market cap of $823.18 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015.

More notable recent Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Amazon Stock Should be in Your Cart Ahead of the Recession – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shopify Buys 6 River, Threatens Amazon’s Warehouse Tech Lead – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $101.15 million. It offers non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, residential mortgage, home equity lines, commercial real estate, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. It has a 22.27 P/E ratio. The firm serves its clients through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operates a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina.