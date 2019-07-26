Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 8 4.81 N/A 0.46 18.20 The Community Financial Corporation 30 3.36 N/A 2.50 12.14

Table 1 demonstrates Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and The Community Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Community Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than The Community Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4% The Community Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.43 beta. Competitively, The Community Financial Corporation is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.9% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.1% of The Community Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of The Community Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. -3.72% -4.28% -0.84% 1.22% -5.69% 9.23% The Community Financial Corporation 0.86% 4.4% 1.17% -0.85% -16.92% 3.8%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. was more bullish than The Community Financial Corporation.

Summary

The Community Financial Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.