Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has 29.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
|0.00%
|5.00%
|0.50%
|Industry Average
|27.73%
|10.26%
|1.15%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
|N/A
|9
|28.02
|Industry Average
|102.96M
|371.37M
|14.09
Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.63
|2.66
As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 24.91%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.
|4.87%
|31.55%
|27.65%
|32.39%
|25.64%
|36.41%
|Industry Average
|2.92%
|5.34%
|7.72%
|9.50%
|10.16%
|16.99%
For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. In other hand, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
