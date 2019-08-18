Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has 29.1% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5.00% 0.50% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. N/A 9 28.02 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 24.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. In other hand, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. does not pay a dividend.