Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5.00% 0.50% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. N/A 9 28.02 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 19.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.48 shows that Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. does not pay a dividend.