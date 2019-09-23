Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 9 4.53 N/A 0.37 28.02 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 441 3.21 N/A 33.53 13.93

In table 1 we can see Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Citizens BancShares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Citizens BancShares Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.5% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s beta is 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and First Citizens BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.1% and 50.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. has stronger performance than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.