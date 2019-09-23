Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (CART) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) and DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 9 4.50 N/A 0.37 28.02 DNB Financial Corporation 42 4.67 N/A 2.58 17.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and DNB Financial Corporation. DNB Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than DNB Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. and DNB Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.5% DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s 0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. DNB Financial Corporation’s 0.84 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.1% of Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. shares and 32.7% of DNB Financial Corporation shares. Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.5% of DNB Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. 4.87% 31.55% 27.65% 32.39% 25.64% 36.41% DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72%

For the past year Carolina Trust BancShares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

DNB Financial Corporation beats Carolina Trust BancShares Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.