Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.43 N/A 2.70 13.70 Bank of Commerce Holdings 11 3.50 N/A 0.90 11.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carolina Financial Corporation and Bank of Commerce Holdings. Bank of Commerce Holdings has lower revenue and earnings than Carolina Financial Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Carolina Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Bank of Commerce Holdings, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Carolina Financial Corporation and Bank of Commerce Holdings’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 1.1% Bank of Commerce Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Carolina Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bank of Commerce Holdings’s beta is 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of Carolina Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.9% of Bank of Commerce Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Carolina Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Bank of Commerce Holdings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Financial Corporation -0.38% 3.06% 3.26% 10.6% -7.38% 25.14% Bank of Commerce Holdings -0.57% -5.69% -9.13% -15.66% -6.7% -4.65%

For the past year Carolina Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Bank of Commerce Holdings had bearish trend.

Summary

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.