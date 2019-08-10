Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.63 N/A 2.70 13.00 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 42 3.43 N/A 3.45 13.13

Table 1 demonstrates Carolina Financial Corporation and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Financial Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carolina Financial Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 1.3% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Carolina Financial Corporation’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Carolina Financial Corporation and Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 56.9% and 26.2%. Insiders owned 5.1% of Carolina Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Financial Corporation 0.75% -0.31% -3.28% 1.47% -16.3% 18.69% Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. -0.22% 2.32% 4.61% 26.7% 0.02% 12.72%

For the past year Carolina Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Penns Woods Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. beats Carolina Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It provides time deposits, super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, checking accounts, and IRAs. The company also offers loan products comprising secured and unsecured business, and commercial loans that include financing commercial transactions, as well as revolving credit loans with overdraft protection. In addition, its loan portfolio includes agricultural loans; real estate loans, including residential, commercial, and construction; commercial loans; letter of credit; and consumer loans that comprise residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines, automobile financing, personal loans, lines of credit, and overdrafts and check lines, as well as lines of credit for working capital purposes. Further, the company provides securities brokerage and financial planning services, which include the sale of life insurance products, annuities, and estate planning services; annuity and mutual fund investment products; safe deposit services; ATMs; and Internet and telephone banking services. Additionally, it engages in real estate transactions and investment activities. The company provides its services through a network of 23 offices located in Clinton, Lycoming, Centre, Montour, Union, and Luzerne Counties, Pennsylvania. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.