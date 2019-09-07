Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Contrasting side by side

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.40 N/A 2.70 13.00 LCNB Corp. 17 3.31 N/A 1.22 14.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Carolina Financial Corporation and LCNB Corp. LCNB Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Carolina Financial Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Carolina Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than LCNB Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 1.3% LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1 beta indicates that Carolina Financial Corporation is 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. LCNB Corp.’s 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.51 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carolina Financial Corporation and LCNB Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 34.7% respectively. 5.1% are Carolina Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of LCNB Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Financial Corporation 0.75% -0.31% -3.28% 1.47% -16.3% 18.69% LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88%

For the past year Carolina Financial Corporation has weaker performance than LCNB Corp.

Summary

Carolina Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors LCNB Corp.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.