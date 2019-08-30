Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Carolina Financial Corporation has 56.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. 5.1% of Carolina Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Carolina Financial Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.70% 1.30% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Carolina Financial Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Financial Corporation N/A 35 13.00 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Carolina Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Carolina Financial Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Carolina Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.50 2.78

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 19.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Carolina Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Financial Corporation 0.75% -0.31% -3.28% 1.47% -16.3% 18.69% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Carolina Financial Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Carolina Financial Corporation has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Carolina Financial Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Carolina Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Carolina Financial Corporation’s peers beat Carolina Financial Corporation.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.