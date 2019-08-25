Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Comparing side by side

Both Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) and Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.27 N/A 2.70 13.00 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 52 4.04 N/A 4.36 9.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Carolina Financial Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc. Eagle Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Carolina Financial Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Carolina Financial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Eagle Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 1.3% Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

Carolina Financial Corporation has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Carolina Financial Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Eagle Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Eagle Bancorp Inc. is $60, which is potential 51.90% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carolina Financial Corporation and Eagle Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 79% respectively. Carolina Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.4% of Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Financial Corporation 0.75% -0.31% -3.28% 1.47% -16.3% 18.69% Eagle Bancorp Inc. -1.27% -26.64% -25.71% -27.89% -26.24% -17.24%

For the past year Carolina Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Eagle Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Carolina Financial Corporation.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.