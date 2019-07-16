Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Financial Corporation 35 4.44 N/A 2.70 13.70 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 38 3.49 N/A 2.82 13.12

Table 1 demonstrates Carolina Financial Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Carolina Financial Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Carolina Financial Corporation is currently more expensive than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Carolina Financial Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 1.1% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Carolina Financial Corporation is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Carolina Financial Corporation and Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carolina Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $44 consensus target price and a 18.89% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.7% of Carolina Financial Corporation shares and 77.1% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares. About 5.2% of Carolina Financial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Financial Corporation -0.38% 3.06% 3.26% 10.6% -7.38% 25.14% Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation -4.07% -0.27% -5.11% -8.2% -18.77% 7.44%

For the past year Carolina Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Carolina Financial Corporation.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.