Carolina Financial (CARO) Stake Has Boosted by Banc Funds Co Llc; Cadence Capital Management Has Boosted Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $453,816

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 165.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 6,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 10,108 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $729,000, up from 3,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.34. About 2.22 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 19,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% . The hedge fund held 186,580 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 167,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Carolina Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $746.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 49,769 shares traded. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 16.30% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CARO News: 30/04/2018 – Carolina Financial 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carolina Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARO); 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Santa Clarita (BSCA) by 23,000 shares to 76,860 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 148,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,704 shares, and cut its stake in W.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB).

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,494 shares to 59,862 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 6,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,098 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE).

