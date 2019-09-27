Carolina Financial (CARO) EPS Estimated At $0.73; Sio Capital Management Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Sio Capital Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 89.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sio Capital Management Llc acquired 13,769 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Sio Capital Management Llc holds 29,176 shares with $7.12 million value, up from 15,407 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $204.21B valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $215.48. About 10.34 million shares traded or 168.23% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions

Analysts expect Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 8.96% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. CARO’s profit would be $16.26M giving it 12.13 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Carolina Financial Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 41,724 shares traded. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 16.30% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CARO News: 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carolina Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARO); 30/04/2018 – Carolina Financial 1Q EPS 19c

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company has market cap of $788.82 million. The firm operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking divisions. It has a 13.3 P/E ratio. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 21.97% above currents $215.48 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.