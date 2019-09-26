Carnival Unit 99/99/9999 (CCL) Holder Assetmark Trimmed Its Stake; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Decreased Its Position in Southern Copper (SCCO) as Stock Value Declined

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 (CCL) by 92.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 136,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 10,549 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, down from 147,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Unit 99/99/9999 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 3.79 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 184,799 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18M, down from 201,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 583,401 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16,600 shares to 141,400 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 23,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $402.00 million for 16.44 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Denali Advsr Limited Liability has 1.73% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Jefferies Ltd Liability Company holds 6,000 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 31,493 shares stake. 12,600 were reported by Yorktown Research. 7,000 were accumulated by First City Capital Incorporated. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 0% or 22,518 shares in its portfolio. Art Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 35,432 shares. Stifel Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 25,387 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 2,200 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.03% or 5.83M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc has 0.03% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 117,600 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 86,611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Advisors Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport Etf (CSJ) by 578,587 shares to 681,991 shares, valued at $36.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 26,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Usa Momentum Fct (MTUM).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

