Carnival PLC (LON:CCL) Gets GBX 3800.00 Target By Berenberg; ILIKA PLC SOUTHAMPTON COMMON SHARES UNIT (ILIKF) Shorts Up By 22500%

ILIKA PLC SOUTHAMPTON COMMON SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) had an increase of 22500% in short interest. ILIKF’s SI was 22,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 22500% from 100 shares previously. With 101,100 avg volume, 0 days are for ILIKA PLC SOUTHAMPTON COMMON SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)’s short sellers to cover ILIKF’s short positions. The stock decreased 32.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $0.39. About 89,971 shares traded or 198.01% up from the average. Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

In a an analyst note released on Tuesday, 2 July, Berenberg lowered shares of Carnival PLC (LON:CCL) to a “Hold” rating. Berenberg currently has a GBX 3800.00 price target on the stock. The firm price target means a potential upside of 9.59% from Carnival PLC (LON:CCL)‘s last stock price.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Carnival plc shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Services has 0% invested in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). Sib Ltd invested in 55,316 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Argent Trust owns 27,636 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate reported 1.49 million shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh invested in 1.82 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Inc has invested 0.13% in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.42% invested in Carnival plc (LON:CCL) for 267,654 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). Raymond James Finance Ser Advisors holds 0.28% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Com reported 62,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny has 0.02% invested in Carnival plc (LON:CCL) for 36,469 shares. Hills Bancshares & Tru reported 0.24% stake. Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0.08% in Carnival plc (LON:CCL). Raymond James & reported 3.34M shares stake.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $513,497 activity. $119,688 worth of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) shares were sold by PEREZ ARNALDO. 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. KRUSE STEIN also sold $364,082 worth of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) on Friday, January 11.

More news for Carnival plc (LON:CCL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The CCL Products (India) (NSE:CCL) Share Price Increased 327% – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” and published on August 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Carnival plc (LON:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $18.32M for 345.36 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Carnival PLC (LON:CCL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carnival PLC has GBX 6000 highest and GBX 3800 lowest target. GBX 4532.50’s average target is 29.69% above currents GBX 3495 stock price. Carnival PLC had 13 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Thursday, January 17 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight” on Monday, June 24. Berenberg maintained Carnival plc (LON:CCL) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Berenberg has “Buy” rating and GBX 4600 target. The company was maintained on Monday, January 7 by UBS. The stock of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, January 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Shore Capital to “Buy”. The stock of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 28. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Berenberg. The stock of Carnival plc (LON:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC.

The stock decreased 0.63% or GBX 22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3495. About 44,267 shares traded. Carnival plc (LON:CCL) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda