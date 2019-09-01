Carnival Plc (CUK) Holder Greenleaf Trust Cut Stake by $466,970; Platinum Investment Management LTD Holding in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Decreased by $7.70 Million as Stock Rose

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 33.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 9,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 18,708 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, down from 28,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.76. About 282,230 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 549,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.36% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50M, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 358,651 shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has risen 39.14% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q ADJ REV 4.12B RUBLES, EST. 3.36B; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q Rev $111M; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY REVENUE RUB 6,365 MLN VS RUB 4,892 MLN; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SAYS STARTING FROM 3Q’17 NO PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS; 23/05/2018 – QIWI Sees FY18 Total Adjusted Net Rev up 15%-20% Over FY17; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-QIWI PLC – REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) QTRLY TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE INCREASED 46% TO RUB 4,116 MLN; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 26c; 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY DILUTED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF PARENT RUB 7.26 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – QIWI Sees 2018 Total Adjusted Net Revenue Up 12%-16%

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 293,297 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $362.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc by 151,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,382 shares to 29,839 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index Unit Trust (SPY) by 1,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.