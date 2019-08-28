Carnival & Plc (CCL) Reaches $42.86 Yearly Low; UNIPER SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (UNPRF) Shorts Decreased By 10.84%

The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) hit a new 52-week low and has $41.15 target or 4.00% below today’s $42.86 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $30.70B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $41.15 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.23 billion less. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.86. About 538,747 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings

UNIPER SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had a decrease of 10.84% in short interest. UNPRF’s SI was 854,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.84% from 958,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 8549 days are for UNIPER SE ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)’s short sellers to cover UNPRF’s short positions. It closed at $29.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Uniper SE engages in the power generation and commodity trading businesses. The company has market cap of $10.92 billion. It operates through European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates a portfolio of power plants, including fossil fuel, gas, coal, oil, combined gas and steam, hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, solar, and wind power plants; and trades in commodities, such as power, emission certificates, natural gas, LNG, coal, and freight.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.24 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $30.70 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.04 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 31.64% above currents $42.86 stock price. Carnival had 22 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. Bank of America maintained the shares of CCL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5500 target. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. SunTrust maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation & Plc shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management invested in 0.53% or 1.95 million shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 36,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc owns 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 951,938 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 50,993 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 618,254 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 4,099 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Com holds 0.17% or 47,646 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 705,919 shares. 165,276 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 200 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth invested 1.46% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 70,398 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 568,485 shares. Moreover, Centurylink Inv Com has 0.33% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 22,050 shares. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000.