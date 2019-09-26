Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Stock Price Declined While Waters Parkerson & Company Raised Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Market Value Declined While Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Stake by $313,120

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 487,414 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.69M, up from 471,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 3.79M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 16,448 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 20,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.26. About 4.66 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE POSTPONED; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm May Be Headed for Rejection, U.S. Panel Warns; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Never Plans to Acquire Qualcomm Before It Completes Redomiciliation; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CONDUCTING A REDUCTION OF F-T & TEMPORARY STAFF; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mark (IEMG) by 10,971 shares to 613,704 shares, valued at $31.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 3,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Top Digital Games in the World in August by Earnings | INN – Investing News Network” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Questioning Qualcomm Stock for Remaining Upside – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Verdict Is In â€” Qualcomm Stock Is a Buy! – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.12 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Gru Llp owns 41,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.34% or 230,057 shares. 829,103 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. 1832 Asset Management LP reported 42,300 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 204,640 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 322,202 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 3,073 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 1.07M shares. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2.88% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wellington Shields invested in 12,200 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 74 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 0.75% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,720 shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Llc has invested 0.43% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt holds 0.2% or 5,171 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.31% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 27,911 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 0.01% or 2,600 shares. 1.10M were reported by Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund owns 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 8,350 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hartford Management reported 57,756 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisor Prns Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 6,397 shares. Advent Cap De stated it has 75,000 shares. Cetera Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% or 189,978 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Mgmt Ltd owns 2,265 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.27 million shares.