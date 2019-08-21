Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Lowered Position by $525,200 as Valuation Declined; Holder Omni Partners Llp Increased Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 1.57M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.53 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freddie Mac 6.02 Pfd Pfd Ser X (FMCKL) by 222,125 shares to 454,325 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 60,797 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.08% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Twin Tree Lp accumulated 33,336 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 179,195 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 465,480 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 186,447 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 92,977 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company. Stoneridge Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 106,212 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank Tru accumulated 1,191 shares.