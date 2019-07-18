Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Allstate Has Upped Its Stake by $655,120 as Shares Declined

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 8,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,820 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.17M, up from 105,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.25. About 4.39 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 1.16M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 32,340 shares to 4,815 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 176,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.50 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.