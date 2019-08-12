Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Declined, West Coast Financial Has Boosted Its Stake by $407,082

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 2.80 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 10,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 79,722 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 69,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 708,320 shares traded or 10.36% up from the average. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys New 2.8% Position in Synaptics; 29/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Vivo X21 UD Smartphones; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 31/05/2018 – Synaptics’ Award-Winning Clear ID Optical In-Display Fingerprint Sensors Featured on New Xiaomi Mi8 Smartphones; 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De Cl (BRKB) by 1,885 shares to 50,649 shares, valued at $10.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAT) by 454,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorporation And Communications invested in 3,527 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lazard Asset Llc owns 89,521 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.06% or 30.24 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 34,330 shares. Foster & Motley invested in 0.35% or 48,307 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 5,771 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments owns 179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 683 were accumulated by Sun Life. Regent Mgmt stated it has 0.9% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 250,705 shares. Sit Associate Inc owns 63,825 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc invested in 0.11% or 1.73 million shares. Naples Advisors Limited Company invested 0.26% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Fdx stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 33,336 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.49 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

