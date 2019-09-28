Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Shareholder Appleton Partners Lowered Position; Truenorth Has Trimmed Its Position in Boston Scientific (BSX) by $1.35 Million as Share Price Rose

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 32,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 87,940 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 million, down from 120,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.14 million shares traded or 82.15% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 49.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 36,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,929 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 74,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42 million shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Equity Et by 28,442 shares to 485,675 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Ag (LAG) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica State Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited reported 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 119 are held by Bartlett And Lc. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com has 126,184 shares. 914,600 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Stephens Inc Ar reported 13,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Lc holds 0.05% or 595,039 shares. Petrus Tru Communications Lta invested 2.54% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 7,315 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 32,767 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,994 shares. 340 were reported by Howe Rusling Inc. 74,039 are owned by Palouse Capital Management Inc. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has 220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 49,515 shares.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $267.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 34,819 shares to 114,071 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 12,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wade G W & holds 0.11% or 26,924 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advisors has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia accumulated 42,596 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership owns 2.22M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Com invested in 0.12% or 13,133 shares. Somerset Group Lc has 1.92% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 52,593 shares. 3.29M were reported by Eminence Cap Lp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.16% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Montag A & Assocs has 5,000 shares. Bluestein R H And has invested 0.06% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Seatown Hldgs Pte reported 2.86% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Company holds 204,690 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. First Tru Lp reported 340,012 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Korea Inv holds 1.85 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.