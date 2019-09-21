Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Holder Appleton Partners Has Lowered Position by $1.69 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Stake Boosted by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 49.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 36,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,929 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 74,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.22 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 107.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.59 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.13M shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redwood Mngmt Limited Com has 100,000 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rbf reported 0.26% stake. Scott And Selber has 1.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Co owns 149,694 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 555,304 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Valley Advisers has 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,187 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & accumulated 343,503 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cortland Assoc Mo holds 6.68% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 804,997 shares. C World Group Incorporated Holdg A S invested in 0.21% or 317,306 shares. Suvretta Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.30M shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 3,934 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $69.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etf Managers Tr Prime Cybr Scr by 8,025 shares to 129,977 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.76 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.