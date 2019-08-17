Carnival New F (CCL) Position Held by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc; Apple (AAPL) Holder Kazazian Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $477,981

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, down from 35,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Got an old iPhone? Apple’s newest robot can disassemble and recycle it; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 12/03/2018 – Apple bolsters news offering with Texture magazines app; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp New F (CCL) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,857 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.04 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,005 shares to 71,323 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

