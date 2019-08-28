Carnival New F (CCL) Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Increased Holding; Pgt (PGTI) Holding Raised by Rock Point Advisors Llc

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pgt Inc (PGTI) by 105.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 140,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 273,170 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 132,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pgt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 266,601 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp New F (CCL) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,857 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.4. About 2.38M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 1,656 shares to 24,441 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 23,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,966 shares, and cut its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $114,390 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Jackson Jeffrey T, worth $56,240 on Wednesday, March 6.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $114,390 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Jackson Jeffrey T, worth $56,240 on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.