Carnival F (CCL) Stock Price Declined While Capwealth Advisors Raised Position by $2.51 Million; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shares Declined, Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Cut by $336,687 Its Stake

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp F (CCL) by 20.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 54,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 318,203 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81 million, up from 263,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 3.54 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 8,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 34,844 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, down from 43,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 12.23M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Company stated it has 487,414 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Janney Capital Management holds 233,509 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 1.03 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated stated it has 7,315 shares. Parkside Bancorp Tru holds 0.02% or 1,131 shares. Optimum Inv invested in 0.04% or 2,562 shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bbt Cap Mgmt owns 6,942 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). First Interstate Bancshares has invested 0.16% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Gradient Invests holds 0.38% or 159,167 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Lp invested in 0.03% or 2,246 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 113,601 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Limited Com stated it has 1,061 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Montecito Fincl Bank And Trust has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,868 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Washington Fincl Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ing Groep Nv owns 97,405 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Huntington National Bank reported 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hyman Charles D has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hills National Bank & Tru holds 0.26% or 25,149 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has 55,039 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 268,577 shares in its portfolio. Intll Value Advisers Llc holds 8.57% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5.57M shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 0.06% stake. Btc Capital Mngmt has 0.57% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 258 shares to 687 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 21.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.