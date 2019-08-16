Carnival F (CCL) Shareholder Regent Investment Management Upped Position; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Value Declined While Stanley Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.23 Million

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 15,452 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 32,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $132.24. About 252,889 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Reaffirms Sees Sales Growth Outperforming Market Growth Long Term; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp F (CCL) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 6,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 53,138 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 46,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 1.86M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 24,500 shares to 143,754 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 235 shares to 2,196 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,965 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).