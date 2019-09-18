Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL) Stake Has Lifted by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc; Lazard Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Union Pac (UNP) by $193.85 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) by 748.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 24,605 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 106.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 2.23 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.75 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $166.58. About 479,283 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 22,297 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Select Dividend Ind (DVY) by 3,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,318 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Long Pond Cap LP owns 0.78% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 555,000 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 35,894 shares. Tortoise Inv Management accumulated 330 shares. Pinebridge LP accumulated 0% or 4,465 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hm Payson And reported 100 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Liability reported 306 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 9,636 shares. Aristotle Limited Liability owns 174,634 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 97,390 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 27,911 are owned by Dean Inv Associate Lc. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has invested 0.18% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Lc has invested 1.57% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.31% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 638,312 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 1,887 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 3,795 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Company reported 0.74% stake. Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 2,704 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 7,201 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management invested in 3,599 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mathes Co holds 1.8% or 20,122 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Brown Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co stated it has 24,788 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 736,001 shares. Co Bancorp has 571,050 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverge by 102,347 shares to 50,986 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishr Core S&P (IVV) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,918 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

