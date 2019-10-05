Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL) Holding Maintained by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc; Torray Decreased Its Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $663,558 as Share Price Rose

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 1,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 60,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.30 million, down from 62,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $344.73. About 335,276 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) by 748.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 24,605 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.01 million shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,867 shares to 12,741 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Aerospace & Defense (ITA) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,247 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 92,975 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 20,090 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 3,105 shares in its portfolio. Stralem & Company invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt holds 0.5% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 171,142 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 36,500 shares. Argi Services Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 241,336 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Millennium Ltd Co holds 0.09% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 1.27 million shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.14M shares. Alethea Management Lc holds 0.32% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 10,667 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 21,234 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt Com accumulated 0.29% or 16,046 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na owns 22,984 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Bears Strike After Thomas Cook Collapse – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Exxon, Chevron Shine as Oil Rally Rattles Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DAT Adds Integrations to Support Thousands of TMS Users – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Roper Tech sells business units for $225M – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Industrial Stocks With a Killer Advantage – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $328.61M for 27.10 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Polar Cap Llp has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Provident Inv Mngmt holds 6.32% or 116,371 shares in its portfolio. Capital Svcs Of America Inc holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 52,178 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.06% or 12,452 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.92% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 14 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.06% or 170,772 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 11,248 shares stake. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 45,783 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kj Harrison Ptnrs has invested 0.73% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% stake. American Interest Group Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 43,921 shares.