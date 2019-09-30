Carnival Cruise Lines Cl A (CCL) Holding Maintained by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc; Deere & Co (DE) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut Its Holding by $1.70 Million as Stock Price Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A (CCL) by 748.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 24,605 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Cruise Lines Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 1.89 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy analyzed 10,277 shares as the company's stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 10,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $53.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $168.81. About 691,427 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was made by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Aerospace & Defense (ITA) by 1,460 shares to 5,247 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,297 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13M for 19.54 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,500 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 37,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc.