Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) Comparing side by side

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), both competing one another are Resorts & Casinos companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Corporation 51 1.62 N/A 4.25 11.11 Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 8 1.60 N/A 0.32 22.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Carnival Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Carnival Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Carnival Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 6.9% Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.00% 4.7% 1.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Carnival Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Corporation 0 7 4 2.36 Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Carnival Corporation has a consensus target price of $56.42, and a 23.40% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carnival Corporation and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 78.5% and 71.1% respectively. About 0.1% of Carnival Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carnival Corporation 0.23% 2.03% -15.39% -17.76% -19.58% -4.2% Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. 0.83% -6.62% -9.84% -5.78% -29.18% 1.95%

For the past year Carnival Corporation had bearish trend while Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Carnival Corporation beats Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Carnival Corporation is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Gran brand names. As of March 14, 2017, it owned a portfolio consisting of 13 resorts consisting of 6,142 rooms located in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.