Carnival Com Paired (CCL) Shareholder Rhumbline Advisers Has Boosted Stake by $2.26 Million; Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Market Valuation Rose While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Stake by $8.96 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57M, down from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 277,419 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carnival Corp Com Paired (CCL) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 45,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 771,134 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.11M, up from 725,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Carnival Corp Com Paired for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $45.68. About 1.54M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,711 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M invested 0.19% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma invested in 23,107 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). First Citizens Comml Bank Co reported 51,335 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 626,687 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 63,293 shares. City has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Arrow Financial Corp invested in 1,200 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co holds 20,539 shares. 1.05M were reported by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.08% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc Com (NASDAQ:FISV) by 24,265 shares to 740,185 shares, valued at $65.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Commun Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 40,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,832 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 20,665 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $109.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) by 87,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 12.17% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $928.04 million for 17.86 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.