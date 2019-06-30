Carnival Com (CCL) Shareholder First Merchants Upped Holding; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) as Share Value Rose

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Carnival Corp Com (CCL) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 13,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,163 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 35,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Carnival Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 5.95M shares traded or 41.58% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.9. About 5.10 million shares traded or 96.60% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fincl has 18,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Scotia reported 25,006 shares. Tru Advsrs owns 21,310 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. The Missouri-based Finance Counselors Inc has invested 0.34% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 835,036 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 4,523 shares. Miller Howard Ny accumulated 764,380 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 95,400 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 24,500 shares. Westover Advsr Limited Liability owns 6,904 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. New York-based Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.29% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 1832 Asset LP holds 500 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 24,984 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 20,342 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Carnival’s Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival: Delight In The Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Carnival to cease Port Tampa Bay service to Cuba due to travel ban – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Futures Fall as U.S.-Iranian Tension Hits Sentiment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. $119,688 worth of stock was sold by PEREZ ARNALDO on Friday, January 11. $364,082 worth of stock was sold by KRUSE STEIN on Friday, January 11.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 5Oo Eq Weight Etf by 3,689 shares to 118,006 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Llc stated it has 208,625 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 20.57M shares. Rock Springs LP reported 300,700 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0.21% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Smithfield Trust reported 0.06% stake. Allstate Corp stated it has 0.11% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Lourd Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,915 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rech Com accumulated 1,000 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 97,000 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability holds 34,201 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 18,104 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 95,491 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ccm Advisers Limited Liability has 2.3% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 168,625 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 102,100 shares. Fil Limited invested 0.26% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.03 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T had sold 1,638 shares worth $120,803 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24M for 25.28 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Baxter Highlights Renal Care Data about Patients’ Health-Related, Quality of Life Outcomes at the 56th ERA-EDTA Congress – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Baxter Leads Hemodialysis Research Consortium for German Federal Ministry of Education and Research – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Hot Stocks to Buy for a Seemingly Sleepy Summer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.