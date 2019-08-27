Carnival Cl A (CCL) Position Held by Everett Harris & Company; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) as Stock Rose

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 64,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 404,184 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, down from 469,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.35. About 159,329 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS ISSUES EMAILED STATEMENT ON CONTRACT WITH COHEN’S FIRM; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 09/04/2018 – Novartis/gene therapy: corporate DNA; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS M&A EXECUTIVE MADE COMMENT ON CALL EARLIER; 16/05/2018 – FORMER NOVARTIS AG CEO SAYS REMAINS A NOVARTIS EMPLOYEE FOLLOWING RESIGNATION IN FEBRUARY, BUT END OF EMPLOYMENT DUE SOON; 30/04/2018 – Novartis receives FDA approval of Tafinlar® + Mekinist® for adjuvant treatment of BRAF V600-mutant melanoma; 17/04/2018 – Novartis to Invest More Than $100M to Research, Develop Antimalarials; 27/03/2018 – Oncobiologics Appoints Dr. Joerg Windisch to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITTED FACILITIES AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT FUNDING OF BUYOUT; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen

Everett Harris & Company increased its stake in Carnival Corporation Cl A (CCL) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company bought 36,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 113,275 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 76,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Carnival Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 998,136 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 27/03/2018 – Princess Cruises’ Director Of Culinary Experience Is Named To The Prestigious Association Of The Master Chefs Of France; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37 billion and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,862 shares to 316,186 shares, valued at $60.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 11,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,755 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 569,880 shares. 70,901 were accumulated by Finemark State Bank &. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 0.08% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Iowa Financial Bank owns 0.83% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 35,799 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 462,146 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 10,281 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank invested in 81,653 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.25% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Daiwa Securities Gp Inc invested in 23,972 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.05% or 77,526 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Co Ma owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 23,107 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 4,511 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Defense Of Novartis And Zolgensma – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Novartis AG Investors (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 28,564 shares to 57,421 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 25,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.