Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined While Beach Investment Counsel Has Raised Position by $2.75 Million; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Value Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Stake

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 376.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 69,595 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 14,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 2.85M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 12.85M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clearway Energy Inc. by 468,705 shares to 158,504 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc. by 169,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,423 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 465,480 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 250,705 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 462,146 shares. Argent stated it has 0.15% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bokf Na accumulated 0.01% or 9,048 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 6,046 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.88% or 10,158 shares. State Street Corp holds 17.36M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 441,482 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 11,291 were reported by Baldwin Investment Mngmt Llc. Lpl Fin has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). London Com Of Virginia holds 3% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 6.91M shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 28,006 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa holds 0% or 203,082 shares in its portfolio. 1 are held by Strs Ohio. Oppenheimer, a New York-based fund reported 43,952 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sir Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 106,200 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has 394,128 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 40,400 shares. Lasry Marc holds 7.77M shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.06 million shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 841,853 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & invested in 0% or 16,822 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 7.23M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 180,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,107 shares.