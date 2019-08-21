Carnival (CCL) to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019; Zwj Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CCL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Carnival Corp’s current price of $45.35 translates into 1.10% yield. Carnival Corp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 2.79M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) stake by 741.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 313,206 shares as Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)’s stock declined 41.85%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 355,437 shares with $2.85 million value, up from 42,231 last quarter. Gulfport Energy Corp now has $493.92M valuation. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 4.48M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 15,000 shares. Comerica Bank reported 263,092 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 518,404 shares. Hawk Ridge Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). 1.06M are owned by Systematic Financial Mgmt L P. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 8,103 shares. 104,317 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,079 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 144,148 shares. 15,134 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Co has 121,686 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Assets Investment Mgmt Llc owns 39,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 397,948 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 6,496 shares to 111,928 valued at $17.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 28,282 shares and now owns 60,172 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity. Shares for $80,600 were bought by Wood David M..

Among 6 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp has $14 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $8.13’s average target is 169.21% above currents $3.02 stock price. Gulfport Energy Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of GPOR in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Williams Capital Group maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Thursday, February 28. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $14 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by FBR Capital. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, July 15.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $32.49 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 24.41% above currents $45.35 stock price. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, June 21 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, June 21. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was downgraded by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,790 are held by Zebra Mgmt. Chesapeake Asset Limited Co reported 0.88% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 252 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 15,945 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 508,815 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sib Limited Liability Corporation reported 55,316 shares stake. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,435 shares. Centurylink Inv Com invested in 16,046 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 128,941 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advsr Ltd reported 326 shares. Prudential owns 934,338 shares. State Street Corporation holds 17.36M shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Creative Planning holds 0% or 23,207 shares in its portfolio.