Carnival (CCL) to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019; Oracle Investment Management Has Trimmed Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Position By $407,100

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) stake by 66.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Oracle Investment Management Inc holds 206,400 shares with $377,000 value, down from 613,500 last quarter. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) now has $940.94M valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 194,605 shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CCL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Carnival Corp’s current price of $45.55 translates into 1.10% yield. Carnival Corp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 3.19 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 36,810 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,858 are held by Albion Fin Ut. Chartist Ca accumulated 0% or 64,765 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp invested in 151,258 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 27,900 shares. 33,700 were reported by Thompson Invest. Trellus Management Limited Liability stated it has 3.05% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 14,863 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 39,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Raging Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 6,395 shares. 4.35M are held by Oracle Invest Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 6,376 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 15,793 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prns Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 501,300 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 128,941 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% stake. 30.24M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. Yorktown Mgmt & Research owns 20,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 950,000 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 222,289 shares. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 145 shares. Captrust Fin reported 26,401 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 38.55 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.15% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). National Bank & Trust Of The West, California-based fund reported 6,256 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Wedbush maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, June 21. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $5000 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5200 target. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 26.