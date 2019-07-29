Carnival (CCL) to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019; Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NGS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 36 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 27 sold and trimmed holdings in Natural Gas Services Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 11.37 million shares, down from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Natural Gas Services Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 20 Increased: 28 New Position: 8.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CCL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Carnival Corp’s current price of $47.27 translates into 1.06% yield. Carnival Corp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.32M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Carnival had 24 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, June 21. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, January 30. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, June 21 with “Neutral”.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $33.86 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Black Creek Investment invested in 3.52% or 2.03M shares. Charles Schwab Management has 1.76M shares. 934,338 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd has 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 167,140 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West reported 6,256 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). First Merchants owns 0.39% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 48,163 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 235 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 5,655 shares. Cypress Ltd Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 179,195 shares. Dupont Capital invested in 0.12% or 107,386 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 52,935 shares. Ledyard Bank owns 81,653 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio.

Spitfire Capital Llc holds 4.75% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for 262,581 shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 995,958 shares or 3.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 266,919 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 88,823 shares.

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $529,003 for 100.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $212.53 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 401.75 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.