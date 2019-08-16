Carnival (CCL) to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019; Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Shorts Increased By 17.4%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CCL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Carnival Corp’s current price of $44.30 translates into 1.13% yield. Carnival Corp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.46 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) had an increase of 17.4% in short interest. MSBI's SI was 426,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.4% from 363,200 shares previously. With 59,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)'s short sellers to cover MSBI's short positions. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 64,071 shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) has declined 20.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding firm for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company has market cap of $621.99 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 27.36% above currents $44.3 stock price. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Monday, July 1 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CCL in report on Friday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 21 by Nomura. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25. 20,000 shares were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $31.74 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.37 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.