Carnival (CCL) to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Holding

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CCL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Carnival Corp’s current price of $46.45 translates into 1.08% yield. Carnival Corp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 4.29 million shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) stake by 4.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc acquired 45,434 shares as First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.10 million shares with $22.44M value, up from 1.05M last quarter. First Midwest Bancorp Del now has $2.23B valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 480,145 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF BRANCH ACTIONS, COMPANY WILL OPERATE 110 LOCATIONS; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP TO CLOSE 19 LOCATIONS; 17/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q EPS 33c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FMBI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 85.81 million shares or 0.74% less from 86.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Inc invested in 1,171 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Prns has 0.03% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited holds 13,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 1.66 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.02% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 2.45 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 138,508 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0% invested in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) for 40,787 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com invested in 68,382 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has 33,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI). Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 17,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 42,602 shares. Blackrock owns 15.61M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Limited Company owns 304,771 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance owns 66,810 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,275 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Van Arsdell Stephen C, worth $50,275 on Friday, May 17.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased Investors Real Estate Tr stake by 58,294 shares to 139,688 valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 32,503 shares and now owns 42,782 shares. Veritex Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FMBI) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “First Midwest Bank Announces New Branch in Davenport, Iowa – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Midwest Bank Expands National Lending Capabilities to Include ESOP Lending – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Nomura. Deutsche Bank maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5200 target. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, June 21.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $34.30 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267. 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 1.46 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 0.65% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). American Gp, a New York-based fund reported 134,778 shares. Massachusetts Financial Service Company Ma holds 23,107 shares. Cibc Markets has 29,793 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Gotham Asset Limited Com invested in 61,002 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 47,901 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 6,573 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Creative Planning reported 23,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings.