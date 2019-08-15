Carnival (CCL) to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019; Brooks Automation Has 1.49 Sentiment

Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 109 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 73 sold and decreased their stock positions in Brooks Automation Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 72.94 million shares, up from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brooks Automation Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 58 Increased: 79 New Position: 30.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CCL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Carnival Corp’s current price of $44.71 translates into 1.12% yield. Carnival Corp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 4.90 million shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). James Inv invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 88,341 shares. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.01% or 55,942 shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.29% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 686,149 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartford Fin Mgmt Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 240 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 80,301 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 62,000 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com reported 376,895 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 626,687 shares. 25,006 are held by Scotia. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 58,744 shares.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $32.03 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 22,050 shares. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 26.19% above currents $44.71 stock price. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, July 19. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CCL in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CCL in report on Wednesday, March 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold”.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. It has a 61.72 P/E ratio. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Brooks Automation, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:BRKS) Returns Compare To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brooks Automation (BRKS) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Brooks Automation (BRKS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.