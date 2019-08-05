Carnival (CCL) to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019; Ashford Capital Management Trimmed Its Mercado Libre (MELI) Stake

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased Mercado Libre (MELI) stake by 73.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 1,280 shares as Mercado Libre (MELI)’s stock rose 28.20%. The Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 450 shares with $228,000 value, down from 1,730 last quarter. Mercado Libre now has $30.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $11.74 during the last trading session, reaching $614.71. About 341,773 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) is expected to pay $0.50 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:CCL) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Carnival Corp’s current price of $45.96 translates into 1.09% yield. Carnival Corp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.67 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago

Among 6 analysts covering Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mercadolibre has $61500 highest and $420 lowest target. $473.56’s average target is -22.96% below currents $614.71 stock price. Mercadolibre had 20 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $445 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Piper Jaffray. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 4,759 shares. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 0.04% or 506 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 420 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn owns 476,201 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Amer National Insur Tx holds 0.15% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 5,775 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability has invested 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dragoneer Invest Gru Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 89,500 shares. Sarl reported 2.21% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 52,369 are owned by Brown Cap Lc. Cwm Lc invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Limited Company owns 429,092 shares. 3,183 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 548.85 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 1,560 shares to 38,861 valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wisdomtree Barclays Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate stake by 105,818 shares and now owns 443,817 shares. Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Nomura. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Hold”. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. The company has market cap of $33.43 billion. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises , Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The firm operates approximately 100 cruise ships.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Carnival Corporation shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 298 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Lc Tn. Hightower Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 54,434 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,196 shares. 261,755 were accumulated by Davidson Investment. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.53% or 1.95 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.18% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 950,000 shares. Portland Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 58,703 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Co has 10,512 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk owns 378,609 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 14,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.33% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

