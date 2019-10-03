Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined While Stewart & Patten Co Has Boosted by $883,660 Its Stake; Mks Instrs (MKSI) Valuation Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Its Stake by $4.11 Million

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 19,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 231,412 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77 million, up from 212,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 6.29M shares traded or 53.40% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrs Inc (MKSI) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 53,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 143,384 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.17M, down from 196,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.04. About 472,099 shares traded or 2.92% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ MKS Instruments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKSI); 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Lp invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. 247,296 are held by Toronto Dominion National Bank. New England Management invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Iowa Fincl Bank holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 36,347 shares. Swiss National Bank invested in 1.53 million shares. Primecap Ca has 21.93M shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 71,158 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prudential owns 489,538 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 112,718 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 1,200 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada owns 458 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com invested in 0.18% or 23,973 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 285,782 shares stake.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $46.85 million for 25.30 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

