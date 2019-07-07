Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined While Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Woodmont Investment Counsel Boosted Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 168,465 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 500 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 33,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.2% or 16.30M shares in its portfolio. Forte Capital Limited Co Adv stated it has 16,940 shares. National Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Polar Capital Llp reported 646,708 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 49,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Ltd Tn has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il reported 18,350 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Central State Bank Tru Co invested in 0% or 150 shares. Cap Intl Sarl stated it has 65,281 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 400 shares. Icon Advisers Comm invested in 11,112 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $513,497 activity. KRUSE STEIN sold $364,082 worth of stock or 6,966 shares. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De owns 7,377 shares. Alps Advisors owns 7,044 shares. 4,670 are held by Stephens Ar. 155,052 are owned by Lee Danner Bass Inc. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id accumulated 239,627 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Chesley Taft Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 14,845 shares. Washington-based Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 165,017 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.04% or 1.65 million shares. Northern Tru reported 739,842 shares stake. Sei Invs reported 52,944 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 16,311 shares. 5,231 were reported by Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 189 are held by Synovus Finance.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares to 200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 5,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,205 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).