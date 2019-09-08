Carnival (CCL) Stock Price Declined While Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Boosted Stake; Farmers & Merchants Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Nucor (NUE)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 7,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 90,410 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 83,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 1.56M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Nucor Corp’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘A-‘; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank has 0.11% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Srb Corporation accumulated 11,908 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1,158 shares. 90 are owned by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora stated it has 87 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,160 shares. First In has 0.25% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com stated it has 0.19% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Monarch reported 4,527 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 544,812 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Bridgewater Associates LP invested 0.23% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 158,900 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd reported 0.39% stake. Moreover, Natl Pension Service has 0.09% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,067 shares to 14,844 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,360 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.