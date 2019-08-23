Carnival (CCL) Stock Price Declined While Ledyard National Bank Has Cut by $375,600 Its Stake; Strs Ohio Holding in Epr Properties (EPR) Has Cut by $903,944

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 11,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 105,453 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 117,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 611,767 shares traded or 33.26% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 7,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 81,653 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 89,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 3.14M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 305,516 are held by Prudential Public Ltd Liability. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation reported 281 shares stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 4,475 shares. Sterling Ltd accumulated 1.54M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) accumulated 4,870 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 62,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 71,600 shares. Tiger Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Heritage Wealth reported 443 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Brinker Cap has 65,918 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life accumulated 0.14% or 20,539 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 140,381 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 5,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $930,000 was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (NYSE:ABB) by 307,877 shares to 595,165 shares, valued at $11.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 16,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.46 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 3,560 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 7,983 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Kistler holds 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 336 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 44,287 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 46,629 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.35% or 32,960 shares in its portfolio. Capital Llc stated it has 2,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Insurance Tx owns 44,080 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 70,287 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited holds 29,428 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancorp & Co has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 39 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 9,052 shares.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4,934 shares to 21,295 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Canada (EWC) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.