Carnival (CCL) Stock Price Declined While Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Increased Its Stake; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Stake in Comcast A (CMCSA) Has Lifted by $644,085

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 27,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 186,957 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48M, up from 159,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Board Approves Reauthorization of Up to $1B Share Repurchases; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp A (CMCSA) by 22317.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 16,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 16,589 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, up from 74 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC; 16/05/2018 – Senate approves bill in bid to retain U.S. net neutrality; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s $30.7 Billion Sky Offer Sets Up a Battle With Fox (Video)

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

