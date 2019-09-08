Carnival (CCL) Stock Declined While Tower Bridge Advisors Upped Stake by $554.52 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Raised Stake

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 290,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72B, up from 279,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.46M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust invested in 196 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,824 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Invesco Limited reported 3.33M shares stake. Shine Advisory Service Inc owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 290 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.48% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.72 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 24,155 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Colony Group Ltd accumulated 0.42% or 187,883 shares. Hennessy Advisors invested in 60,300 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 6,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 166,550 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp has 1.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 11,190 shares. 200 were accumulated by Mercer Capital Advisers.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Centene To Present At Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has invested 0.13% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ameritas Inc accumulated 7,116 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 18,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Grp has invested 0.12% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cwm Ltd Company accumulated 1,465 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Lc has 688 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel invested 1.91% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Jnba Advisors holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 36,500 shares. 293,409 were reported by Klingenstein Fields. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Brown Capital Ltd reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ima Wealth accumulated 0% or 103 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). First Citizens Natl Bank And Co invested in 0.29% or 51,335 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1,000 shares to 20,437 shares, valued at $744.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,694 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.