Carnival (CCL) Stock Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Raised Its Position; Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.79 Million as Market Value Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company's stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 2.54M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 38,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.51M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.27. About 368,292 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93 million for 16.87 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 193,209 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $114.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.